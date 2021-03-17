Eaton Vance Management Has $55.40 Million Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,926,350 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,497 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in AT&T were worth $55,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Azimuth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 290,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,353,000 after purchasing an additional 3,634 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 53,146 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,528,000 after purchasing an additional 19,301 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter worth $47,506,000. Finally, Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 32.2% in the 4th quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. now owns 37,210 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,070,000 after purchasing an additional 9,070 shares in the last quarter. 51.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AT&T alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. CIBC restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AT&T from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.12.

T stock opened at $29.99 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.70. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.08 and a twelve month high of $34.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.81.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $45.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.58 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 6.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; video and targeted advertising services; broadband, including fiber, and legacy telephony internet and voice communication; and wireline telecom services.

Further Reading: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding T? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T).

Receive News & Ratings for AT&T Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AT&T and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.