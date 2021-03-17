Eaton Vance Management Has $58.98 Million Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 467,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 3,762 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.32% of Dover worth $58,983,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $481,061.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,853,382. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on DOV. Barclays lifted their price target on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Dover from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $122.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.45.

Dover stock opened at $135.56 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $62.95 and a 1 year high of $136.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $124.34 and a 200-day moving average of $119.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.17. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.54 EPS. Dover’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.39%.

About Dover

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

