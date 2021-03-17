Eaton Vance Management Increases Stock Position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 455,476 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.32% of CDW worth $60,027,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of CDW by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,159,012 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $679,906,000 after purchasing an additional 665,708 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 0.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,132,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $374,431,000 after buying an additional 26,180 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of CDW by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,847,959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $375,333,000 after buying an additional 895,959 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,941,373 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $255,853,000 after buying an additional 50,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of CDW by 3.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,758,514 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $207,697,000 after buying an additional 61,276 shares during the last quarter. 91.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CDW. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of CDW in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $164.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CDW from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $146.78.

CDW opened at $160.97 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. CDW Co. has a 52-week low of $73.39 and a 52-week high of $162.73. The company has a 50 day moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.39. The company has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The information technology services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.31. CDW had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 88.43%. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.57 earnings per share. CDW’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.58%.

CDW declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.45, for a total value of $467,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,471 shares in the company, valued at $5,934,654.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Frederick J. Kulevich sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.78, for a total transaction of $386,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,395,684.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

