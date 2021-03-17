Eaton Vance Management Purchases 166,407 Shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP)

Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners, LP (NYSE:NEP) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 735,586 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 166,407 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 1.01% of NextEra Energy Partners worth $49,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NEP. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 396.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,684,238 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $160,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,988 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,308,000. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,983,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 764,040 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $50,664,000 after purchasing an additional 544,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in NextEra Energy Partners by 157.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 552,435 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $37,041,000 after purchasing an additional 337,588 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on NEP. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $79.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $73.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of NextEra Energy Partners in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.85.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $73.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. NextEra Energy Partners, LP has a 52 week low of $29.01 and a 52 week high of $88.29.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $212.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.54 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. NextEra Energy Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy Partners, LP will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Partners Company Profile

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind and solar projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

