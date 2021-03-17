Eaton Vance Management Raises Stock Holdings in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX)

Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) by 731.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,893,109 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,665,457 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.92% of Tempur Sealy International worth $51,114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TPX. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 299.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,192,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,202,000 after acquiring an additional 12,141,872 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 1,284.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,956,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,742,737 shares during the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 297.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,467,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,619,000 after purchasing an additional 2,595,548 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 274.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,985,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,595,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 347.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,341,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,817,490 shares during the last quarter. 23.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on TPX shares. Loop Capital cut Tempur Sealy International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Tempur Sealy International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Truist raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $31.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp raised their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Tempur Sealy International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.57.

In related news, EVP David Montgomery sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total value of $1,675,000.00. Also, EVP Scott Vollet sold 42,456 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.83, for a total value of $1,181,550.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 180,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,020,170.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 192,456 shares of company stock worth $5,731,550 in the last quarter. Insiders own 3.14% of the company’s stock.

TPX opened at $38.51 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.12. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $39.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 2.02.

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.15. Tempur Sealy International had a return on equity of 106.94% and a net margin of 7.17%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.37 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.00%.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, Comfort Revolution, and Stearns & Foster brands.

