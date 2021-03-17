Eaton Vance Management Reduces Holdings in A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its position in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 986,554 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 291,886 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.61% of A. O. Smith worth $54,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 67.7% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 2,795.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of A. O. Smith during the fourth quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 12,421.4% during the fourth quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 75.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AOS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.75.

Shares of AOS opened at $65.63 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. A. O. Smith Co. has a 1-year low of $33.81 and a 1-year high of $65.83. The stock has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.06.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.15. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 11.25% and a return on equity of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $769.10 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.85%.

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Robert J. Heideman sold 7,336 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.02, for a total value of $447,642.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $979,920.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gene C. Wulf sold 2,000 shares of A. O. Smith stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $130,280.00. Insiders sold a total of 29,306 shares of company stock valued at $1,846,179 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

