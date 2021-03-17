Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,724,490 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.23% of Corning worth $62,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in Corning by 21.2% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in Corning by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 6,800 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Corning by 1.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,921 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 14,157 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $509,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Corning by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,015 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GLW opened at $40.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.73. Corning Incorporated has a one year low of $17.44 and a one year high of $41.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09. The company has a market cap of $31.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 204.95, a P/E/G ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Corning had a return on equity of 11.50% and a net margin of 2.71%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.55%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.80.

In other Corning news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 146,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $5,533,778.46. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 66,683 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.15, for a total value of $2,677,322.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,460,954.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 303,496 shares of company stock valued at $11,806,697. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

