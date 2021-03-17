Eaton Vance Management Reduces Stock Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Eaton Vance Management decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 35.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 63,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 34,685 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned approximately 0.05% of Shopify worth $71,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHOP. Aequim Alternative Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $507,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,289,790 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,855,828,000 after buying an additional 895,940 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 2,774.8% in the fourth quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 269,400 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $304,947,000 after buying an additional 260,029 shares during the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the third quarter worth about $234,983,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Shopify by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 595,981 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $672,590,000 after buying an additional 207,910 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,323.00 to $1,680.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $950.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price target on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,282.23.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,143.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $139.37 billion, a PE ratio of 728.14, a P/E/G ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $305.30 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a current ratio of 17.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,263.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,104.07.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $977.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

