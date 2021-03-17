Eaton Vance Management Sells 20,906 Shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS)

Eaton Vance Management lowered its position in shares of Zscaler, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZS) by 7.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,314 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,906 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 0.19% of Zscaler worth $52,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Zscaler during the third quarter worth approximately $54,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in shares of Zscaler in the 3rd quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zscaler by 421.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $182.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.73, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.77 billion, a PE ratio of -204.70 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $204.89 and its 200 day moving average is $172.39. Zscaler, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.89 and a 12 month high of $230.88.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.47. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. Research analysts predict that Zscaler, Inc. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Zscaler news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,699 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $861,373.69. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,522,582.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Amit Sinha sold 8,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.31, for a total transaction of $1,487,194.03. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 241,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,275,414.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 183,812 shares of company stock worth $37,135,958 in the last ninety days. 23.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ZS. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Zscaler from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price target on Zscaler from $171.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Zscaler from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $209.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zscaler from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Zscaler from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.19.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

