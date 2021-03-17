Eaton Vance Management Sells 300,813 Shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in shares of Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,007,042 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300,813 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management owned 1.00% of Nomad Foods worth $51,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NOMD. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Nomad Foods by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 422 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Seeyond increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 32.7% in the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 4,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Nomad Foods in the third quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Nomad Foods by 308.5% in the third quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 6,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 4,720 shares in the last quarter. 67.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nomad Foods currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.78.

NYSE NOMD opened at $26.65 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.21 and a beta of 0.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $25.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.11. Nomad Foods Limited has a 1 year low of $14.08 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Nomad Foods (NYSE:NOMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. Nomad Foods had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 10.37%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Nomad Foods Limited will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes frozen foods in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, Norway, Austria, Spain, and rest of Europe. The company offers fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; vegetables, such as peas and spinach; and poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

