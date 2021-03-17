Eaton Vance Management Trims Position in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Eaton Vance Management lessened its stake in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) by 27.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 151,983 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 57,822 shares during the quarter. Eaton Vance Management owned about 0.17% of RingCentral worth $57,597,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 7,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,593,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 68.8% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 22,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,347,000 after acquiring an additional 8,978 shares during the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 4th quarter valued at about $19,233,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of RingCentral by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 16,659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares during the last quarter. 86.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get RingCentral alerts:

NYSE RNG opened at $328.23 on Wednesday. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12 month low of $134.85 and a 12 month high of $449.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -266.85 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $331.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The software maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.47. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a negative net margin of 9.66%. As a group, analysts forecast that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on RingCentral from $360.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on RingCentral from $345.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho boosted their target price on RingCentral from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on RingCentral from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.17.

In other RingCentral news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.11, for a total value of $149,034.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director R Neil Williams sold 2,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.48, for a total value of $925,302.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,765.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,272 shares of company stock worth $26,901,640. Corporate insiders own 11.03% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

RingCentral, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions that enable businesses to communicate, collaborate, and connect in North America. The company's products include RingCentral Office that provides communication and collaboration across various modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings, and fax; RingCentral Professional, a cloud based virtual telephone service that provides inbound call answering and management services for professionals; and RingCentral Fax that provides online fax capabilities.

See Also: Analyst Ratings Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG).

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.