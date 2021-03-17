eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 61.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,697 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,832 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in eBay were worth $2,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EBAY. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in eBay in the 4th quarter valued at about $169,078,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 2,721.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,648 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $111,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,067,663 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,370,257 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $219,606,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049,431 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 39.2% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 5,263,054 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $264,468,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of eBay by 7,568.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,387,984 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $72,314,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,884 shares during the last quarter. 90.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY opened at $57.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.61. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $64.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The e-commerce company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 82.73% and a net margin of 50.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that eBay Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 31.03%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 3rd that allows the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 10% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EBAY shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on eBay from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on eBay from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Mizuho raised their price target on eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on eBay from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.20.

In other news, CFO Andrew John Cring sold 9,512 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $542,184.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,991,848. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Pete Thompson sold 2,718 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.50, for a total transaction of $169,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,094,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,083 shares of company stock valued at $757,805 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, classifieds, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.