eBoost Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $6,518.00 (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 25.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. One eBoost coin can now be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000223 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a total market cap of $12.39 million and $6,518.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, eBoost has traded 12.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.75 or 0.00358555 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0572 or 0.00000103 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003813 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0295 or 0.00000053 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00000932 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000467 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003496 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0934 or 0.00000169 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002378 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000495 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

