Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Short Interest Update

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the February 11th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Shares of EBRPY traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $20.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 525 shares, compared to its average volume of 313. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.41. Ebro Foods has a fifty-two week low of $19.85 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut shares of Ebro Foods from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

