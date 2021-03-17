Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $716.42 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Echo Global Logistics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) to report sales of $716.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Echo Global Logistics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $722.85 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $710.32 million. Echo Global Logistics reported sales of $551.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 30%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Echo Global Logistics will report full-year sales of $2.86 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.83 billion to $2.91 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $2.86 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.67 billion to $2.97 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Echo Global Logistics.

Get Echo Global Logistics alerts:

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.12. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 5.13% and a net margin of 0.28%. The business had revenue of $754.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.44 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Susquehanna downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Echo Global Logistics from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Echo Global Logistics from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Echo Global Logistics has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.85.

NASDAQ:ECHO opened at $33.52 on Wednesday. Echo Global Logistics has a twelve month low of $14.33 and a twelve month high of $34.61. The company has a market cap of $891.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 139.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

In other news, COO David B. Menzel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.65, for a total transaction of $429,750.00. Also, CEO Douglas R. Waggoner sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.73, for a total value of $346,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,622,561.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 28,400 shares of company stock worth $801,215 in the last quarter. 2.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,279,000. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,770 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 80.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,790 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 74,681 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Echo Global Logistics by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 359,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,638,000 after buying an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.16% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

See Also: What is a bull market?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Echo Global Logistics (ECHO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Global Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Global Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.