EchoLink Tops 24 Hour Volume of $194,676.00 (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 17th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and approximately $194,676.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EchoLink has traded 34.1% higher against the US dollar. One EchoLink token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.33 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.64 or 0.00012900 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000346 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.88 or 0.00636050 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.68 or 0.00070336 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001010 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001686 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.91 or 0.00025164 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.13 or 0.00033968 BTC.

EchoLink Profile

EchoLink (EKO) is a token. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo . EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

