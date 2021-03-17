ECO Animal Health Group (LON:EAH) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $321.70

ECO Animal Health Group plc (LON:EAH) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 321.70 ($4.20) and traded as high as GBX 364 ($4.76). ECO Animal Health Group shares last traded at GBX 360 ($4.70), with a volume of 10,872 shares traded.

The company has a market cap of £243.17 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 321.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

ECO Animal Health Group Company Profile

ECO Animal Health Group plc develops and markets pharmaceutical products for animals worldwide. The company offers Aivlosin, a macrolide antibiotic for the treatment of respiratory and enteric diseases in pigs and poultry. It also provides generic drugs, such as Ecomectin, Ecoheart, Ecotraz, and Ecomintic, which are endectocides and other antiparasitics for the treatment and prevention of parasites in cattle, sheep, pigs, horses, and dogs; and Chlortetracycline and Oxytetracycline for treatment of bacterial infections in pigs, poultry, and cattle.

