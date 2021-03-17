Edgeless Price Tops $0.0059 (EDG)

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded 23.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 17th. Edgeless has a market cap of $716,366.15 and $5,684.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeless token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0059 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Edgeless has traded up 25% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051262 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.54 or 0.00012818 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $374.52 or 0.00636392 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $41.51 or 0.00070535 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001709 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00025131 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00034407 BTC.

Edgeless Token Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a token. It launched on February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 tokens and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 tokens. The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Edgeless’ official website is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Edgeless

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Edgeless using one of the exchanges listed above.

