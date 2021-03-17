Edgeware (EDG) Trading Up 12.7% This Week

Edgeware (CURRENCY:EDG) traded up 22.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Edgeware has a market capitalization of $161.35 million and $1.45 million worth of Edgeware was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Edgeware coin can currently be bought for $0.0295 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Edgeware has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.93 or 0.00053194 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.50 or 0.00012899 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $375.55 or 0.00645924 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $40.91 or 0.00070371 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001019 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001722 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.70 or 0.00025277 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.83 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Edgeware Profile

EDG is a coin. It was first traded on December 16th, 2016. Edgeware’s total supply is 6,092,852,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,476,425,033 coins. The official website for Edgeware is edgewa.re . Edgeware’s official message board is commonwealth.im/edgeware . Edgeware’s official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeware Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeware directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeware should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeware using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

