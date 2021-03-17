eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit Sells 5,000 Shares

eGain Co. (NASDAQ:EGAN) CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.35, for a total value of $51,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,368,135.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of eGain stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $10.46. The company had a trading volume of 10,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,628. eGain Co. has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $20.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $324.84 million, a PE ratio of 41.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.37.

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.05. eGain had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 10.77%. On average, research analysts forecast that eGain Co. will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the third quarter worth $55,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of eGain by 298.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,770 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of eGain by 516.1% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 5,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of eGain in the fourth quarter worth $174,000. Institutional investors own 50.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised eGain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of eGain in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.20.

About eGain

eGain Corporation operates as a software-as-a service provider of customer engagement solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, India, and internationally. It provides eGain solution, a unified cloud software solution to automate, augment, and orchestrate customer engagement, including digital-first, omnichannel desktop, artificial intelligence (AI) and knowledge, and analytics and machine learning applications, as well as platform APIs and pre-built third-party connectors.

