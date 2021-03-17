Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) is Permanens Capital L.P.’s 6th Largest Position

Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) by 82.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,620 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 144,620 shares during the period. Elanco Animal Health comprises approximately 2.1% of Permanens Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Permanens Capital L.P. owned about 0.07% of Elanco Animal Health worth $9,803,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Elanco Animal Health by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,158,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $832,948,000 after buying an additional 5,199,820 shares during the period. Vantage Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,238,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,667,000 after acquiring an additional 122,413 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 134.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,723,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137,917 shares during the last quarter. Natixis raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,176,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,424,000 after acquiring an additional 460,848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Argus downgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.65.

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $33.95. 20,302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,706,130. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12 month low of $15.17 and a 12 month high of $34.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.14. The company has a market cap of $16.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 8.45% and a positive return on equity of 3.43%. Analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

