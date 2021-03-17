Elbit Systems (ESLT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Elbit Systems to post earnings of $2.04 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of ESLT opened at $141.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.25 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.23. Elbit Systems has a 1 year low of $110.69 and a 1 year high of $151.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $137.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.17.

ESLT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet raised Elbit Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Elbit Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. develops and supplies a range of airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial aviation applications. The company offers military aircraft and helicopter systems; commercial aviation systems and aero structures; unmanned aircraft systems and unmanned surface vessels; electro-optic and countermeasures systems; land vehicle systems; munitions; command, control, communications, computer, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance and cyber systems; electronic warfare and signal intelligence systems; and commercial cyber protection products.

