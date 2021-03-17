Elitium 24 Hour Volume Reaches $218,356.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for about $6.10 or 0.00010379 BTC on major exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $183.56 million and $218,356.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded up 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00051179 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012867 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000343 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.28 or 0.00635021 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.44 or 0.00070505 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 14.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001705 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.68 or 0.00024980 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.16 or 0.00034301 BTC.

Elitium Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. Its launch date was December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

