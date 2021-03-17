Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) Hits New 12-Month High at $16.93

Shares of Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.93 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 8103 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

EFC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Ellington Financial from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Financial in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Ellington Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Ellington Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 43.34 and a quick ratio of 43.34. The stock has a market cap of $743.42 million, a P/E ratio of -20.36 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.34.

Ellington Financial (NYSE:EFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.03). Ellington Financial had a negative net margin of 22.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.00%. As a group, research analysts expect that Ellington Financial Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.07%. Ellington Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EFC. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 3.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 62,459 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ellington Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $335,000 after acquiring an additional 1,950 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of Ellington Financial by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,146,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ellington Financial by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 36,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $544,000 after purchasing an additional 3,788 shares during the period. 62.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellington Financial Company Profile (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

