Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ECF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 69,900 shares, a decline of 22.9% from the February 11th total of 90,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 76,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Shares of ECF stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 84,356. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.33. Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund has a 52 week low of $6.28 and a 52 week high of $17.34.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ECF. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,132,906 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $13,085,000 after buying an additional 133,337 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 228,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 56,686 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $630,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $483,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 101,856 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 27,629 shares in the last quarter. 34.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Company Profile

Ellsworth Growth and Income Fund Ltd. is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities. It invests in stocks of companies across market capitalizations.

