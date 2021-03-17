Elrond ERD (ERD) Price Hits $0.0195 on Exchanges

Elrond ERD (CURRENCY:ERD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Elrond ERD has a market capitalization of $261.61 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Elrond ERD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Elrond ERD has traded down 0.8% against the dollar. One Elrond ERD token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0195 or 0.00000191 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $261.32 or 0.00450465 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.65 or 0.00061446 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000811 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 37% against the dollar and now trades at $81.45 or 0.00140406 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.55 or 0.00056112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.42 or 0.00076565 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $332.80 or 0.00573675 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000482 BTC.

Elrond ERD Token Profile

Elrond ERD was first traded on March 16th, 2019. Elrond ERD’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,441,870,873 tokens. Elrond ERD’s official message board is medium.com/elrondnetwork . Elrond ERD’s official website is elrond.com . Elrond ERD’s official Twitter account is @ElrondNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Elrond ERD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elrond ERD directly using US dollars.

