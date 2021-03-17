Elysian (ELY) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $56,140.00

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded up 82.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 46.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elysian has a market cap of $192,171.30 and approximately $56,140.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Elysian token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.65 or 0.00051699 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.72 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $376.01 or 0.00634344 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.57 or 0.00070136 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000982 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001685 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.84 or 0.00025034 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033676 BTC.

Elysian Profile

ELY is a token. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elysian should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

