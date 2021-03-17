Elysian (ELY) Trading 17.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 38.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 17th. In the last seven days, Elysian has traded 17.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elysian token can currently be bought for $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $147,297.69 and approximately $35,664.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $27.85 or 0.00050453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00012684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $366.35 or 0.00663695 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.34 or 0.00069459 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001820 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.45 or 0.00026180 BTC.

Content Value Network (CVNT) traded up 106,432% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00004623 BTC.

About Elysian

Elysian (ELY) is a token. It launched on June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 tokens. Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Elysian’s official message board is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely

Buying and Selling Elysian

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

