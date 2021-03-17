Emerald Health Therapeutics (CVE:EMH) Stock Price Up 10.7%

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (CVE:EMH)’s share price rose 10.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.32 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 216,505 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 892,094 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.28.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.31 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.24. The firm has a market cap of C$63.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.45, a current ratio of 2.97 and a quick ratio of 2.61.

Emerald Health Therapeutics Company Profile (CVE:EMH)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. The company is also involved in developing natural health products. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company was formerly known as T-Bird Pharma Inc and changed its name to Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc in June 2015.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.