Emercoin Trading Up 9.6% Over Last 7 Days (EMC)

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 0.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Emercoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000495 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Emercoin has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market capitalization of $13.55 million and approximately $116,351.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Internet of People (IOP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000022 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000194 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00029127 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,123,917 coins. The official website for Emercoin is emercoin.com . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Emercoin

