Empty Set Dollar (ESD) Market Cap Tops $57.04 Million

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $57.04 million and approximately $236,806.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Empty Set Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.13 or 0.00000216 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 11.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $270.98 or 0.00458292 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.29 or 0.00061380 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 38.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.00 or 0.00145452 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00055462 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $46.68 or 0.00078949 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $345.70 or 0.00584658 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 tokens. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans

Empty Set Dollar Token Trading

