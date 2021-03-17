Endeavour Silver (TSE:EDR) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.60

Shares of Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSE:EDR) (NYSE:EXK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$5.60 and traded as high as C$7.93. Endeavour Silver shares last traded at C$7.78, with a volume of 981,045 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.75 to C$6.00 in a research note on Friday, February 5th. CIBC upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.25 to C$8.25 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.24 billion and a PE ratio of 972.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$7.10 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.60.

In other Endeavour Silver news, Senior Officer Daniel Dickson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.20, for a total value of C$432,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 39,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$287,200.80. Also, Director Bradford Cooke sold 18,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.25, for a total value of C$134,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 947,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,867,794.50. Insiders have sold 195,600 shares of company stock valued at $1,442,850 over the last quarter.

Endeavour Silver Company Profile (TSE:EDR)

Endeavour Silver Corp., a mid-tier precious metals mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mining properties in Mexico and Chile. The company also explores for gold and silver deposits, and precious metals. The company has interests in three producing silver-gold mines in Mexico, including the GuanacevÃ­ mine in Durango; the BolaÃ±itos mine in Guanajuato; and the El Compas mine in Zacatecas.

