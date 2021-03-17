Endor Protocol (EDR) Reaches Market Cap of $63.58 Million

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded up 18% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. One Endor Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0433 or 0.00000073 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 65.6% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market capitalization of $63.58 million and $62.38 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $232.39 or 0.00393785 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00000996 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 17.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.15 or 0.00005331 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.63 or 0.00031573 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 19.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000014 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,635.53 or 0.04465925 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.04 or 0.00057676 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Endor Protocol is www.endor.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Endor Protocol Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

