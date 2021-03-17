Endor Protocol Price Up 59.1% Over Last 7 Days (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 10.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 17th. Endor Protocol has a market cap of $54.21 million and approximately $38.43 million worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.0369 or 0.00000067 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Endor Protocol has traded 59.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Endor Protocol alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $221.53 or 0.00400300 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00005601 BTC.

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003512 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.79 or 0.00032146 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,640.73 or 0.04771830 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000956 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00058702 BTC.

About Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens. The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Endor Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Endor Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Endor Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Endor Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.