Enerflex (TSE:EFX) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.60

Enerflex Ltd. (TSE:EFX)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$6.60 and traded as high as C$8.90. Enerflex shares last traded at C$8.89, with a volume of 350,442 shares changing hands.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Enerflex from C$10.00 to C$10.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James raised their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. ATB Capital raised their target price on Enerflex from C$9.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC raised their target price on Enerflex from C$8.50 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$8.12 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.34. The stock has a market cap of C$797.25 million and a P/E ratio of 9.07.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 10th. Enerflex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.86%.

Enerflex Company Profile (TSE:EFX)

Enerflex Ltd. supplies natural gas compression, oil and gas processing, refrigeration systems, and electric power generation equipment to the oil and natural gas industry. The company provides custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; and designs, engineers, manufactures, constructs, and installs modular natural gas processing equipment, refrigeration systems, and electric power solutions, as well as engages in re-engineering, reconfiguration, and repackaging of compressors for various field applications; and modular processing equipment and waste gas systems for natural gas facilities.

