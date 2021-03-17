Energi (NRG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.64 Million

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded down 5.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 17th. During the last seven days, Energi has traded down 11.6% against the dollar. One Energi coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.17 or 0.00003895 BTC on popular exchanges. Energi has a market capitalization of $84.54 million and $3.64 million worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002171 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $131.12 or 0.00235803 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000581 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.21 or 0.00012975 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.23 or 0.00011196 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000468 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,691.40 or 0.04840204 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0737 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.04 or 0.00057624 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 39,035,005 coins. Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Buying and Selling Energi

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Energi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Energi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Energi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

