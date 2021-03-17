Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) Trading Up 7.5%

Energous Co. (NASDAQ:WATT)’s share price traded up 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.40 and last traded at $4.32. 1,971,405 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 80% from the average session volume of 9,648,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.02.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Energous from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $192.44 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.99.

Energous (NASDAQ:WATT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. Energous had a negative net margin of 13,071.48% and a negative return on equity of 171.68%. Equities analysts anticipate that Energous Co. will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other Energous news, VP Neeraj Sahejpal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 245,257 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $981,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 30,519 shares of company stock worth $106,593 over the last 90 days. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WATT. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Energous in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Energous in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Energous by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 37,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Energous by 165.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 38,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 23,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energous by 236.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 58,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 41,078 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.46% of the company’s stock.

About Energous (NASDAQ:WATT)

Energous Corporation develops wire-free charging solutions. The company develops WattUp wireless power technology that consists of semiconductor chipsets, software controls, hardware designs, and antennas that enables radio frequency based wire-free charging for electronic devices. It has a strategic partnership with Xentris Wireless to develop ruggedized products for military applications using the company's radio frequency based charging technology.

