Energy Focus (NASDAQ:EFOI) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $5.87

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.87 and traded as low as $4.56. Energy Focus shares last traded at $4.63, with a volume of 36,111 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of $16.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 2.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 31,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC owned about 0.89% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.89% of the company’s stock.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime LED lighting products, such as Military Intellitube, globe lights, berth lights, and fixtures, as well as Invisitube ultra-low EMI tubular LED (TLED) and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

