Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) Shares Up 5.2%

Energy Recovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:ERII) shot up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.22 and last traded at $19.05. 529,595 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 32% from the average session volume of 402,384 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.10.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ERII. Zacks Investment Research raised Energy Recovery from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Energy Recovery from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Energy Recovery from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.50.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.50 and a beta of 1.36.

Energy Recovery (NASDAQ:ERII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Energy Recovery had a net margin of 20.61% and a return on equity of 16.23%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Recovery, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Rodney Clemente sold 28,282 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $514,732.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 52,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $949,876.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arve Hanstveit sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.29, for a total transaction of $357,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 974,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,928,934.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 252,715 shares of company stock worth $3,872,201. 17.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERII. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Energy Recovery in the 1st quarter valued at $308,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Recovery by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 533,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 100,752 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Energy Recovery during the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 574.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Energy Recovery by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 222,782 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 20,559 shares during the period. 40.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Energy Recovery, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets various solutions for industrial fluid flow markets worldwide. The company operates through Water, and Oil & Gas segments. The Water segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and supplies various energy recovery devices (ERDs), including positive displacement isobaric ERDs and centrifugal-type ERDs; manufactures and supplies specialized high-pressure feed and circulation pumps that are used in the reverse osmosis desalination process; and provides various spare parts and repair, and field services, as well as engages in the various commissioning activities.

