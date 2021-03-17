Enerpac Tool Group (EPAC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, March 24th. Analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 20th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $119.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.71 million. Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. On average, analysts expect Enerpac Tool Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:EPAC opened at $26.73 on Wednesday. Enerpac Tool Group has a twelve month low of $13.28 and a twelve month high of $27.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 445.57 and a beta of 1.40.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Enerpac Tool Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Gabelli lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, G.Research lowered shares of Enerpac Tool Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.67.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

