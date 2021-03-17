Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$7.05.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ERF. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Monday. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

Enerplus stock opened at C$6.69 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion and a PE ratio of -1.61. Enerplus has a 52 week low of C$1.62 and a 52 week high of C$7.20.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.89%.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

