Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Sets New 52-Week High at $5.75

Shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $5.75 and last traded at $5.75, with a volume of 103855 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $5.37.

ERF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Desjardins initiated coverage on Enerplus in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.25 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Enerplus from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Enerplus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $6.25.

Get Enerplus alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 3.18.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $149.72 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 130.21%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.0079 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Enerplus’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio is 11.39%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerplus in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth $64,000. 50.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enerplus (NYSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.