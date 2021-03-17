Enerplus (TSE:ERF) PT Raised to C$10.00 at Raymond James

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$6.50 to C$10.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 41.64% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price objective on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$7.40.

Shares of ERF traded up C$0.37 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$7.06. 1,176,565 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,042,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.57 billion and a PE ratio of -1.71. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$3.90. Enerplus has a 52-week low of C$1.62 and a 52-week high of C$7.20.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

