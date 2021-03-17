Enerplus (TSE:ERF) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Enerplus Co. (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from C$6.50 to C$10.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Enerplus traded as high as C$7.22 and last traded at C$7.21, with a volume of 1619781 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$6.69.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ERF. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Enerplus from C$6.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Enerplus from C$6.00 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Tudor Pickering reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, ATB Capital upped their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$5.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$7.40.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$5.71 and a 200-day moving average price of C$3.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is presently -2.89%.

About Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

