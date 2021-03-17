Enigma (ENG) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $4.80 Million

Enigma (CURRENCY:ENG) traded up 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on March 17th. One Enigma token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000398 BTC on popular exchanges. Enigma has a market capitalization of $3.23 million and approximately $4.80 million worth of Enigma was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Enigma has traded up 19.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $228.07 or 0.00393369 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.07 or 0.00005293 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00031825 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000177 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,744.09 or 0.04732969 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000285 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000014 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin (MEME) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ENG is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 12th, 2017. Enigma’s total supply is 35,242,582 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,993,018 tokens. Enigma’s official Twitter account is @enigmampc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Enigma’s official message board is forum.enigma.co . The Reddit community for Enigma is /r/enigmacatalyst and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Enigma is enigma.co

