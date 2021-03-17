Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ) Sets New 1-Year High at $18.00

Shares of Enteq Upstream Plc (LON:NTQ) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 18 ($0.24) and last traded at GBX 18 ($0.24), with a volume of 56152 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 17.25 ($0.23).

The firm has a market cap of £12.21 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 15.96 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 15.

About Enteq Upstream (LON:NTQ)

Enteq Upstream Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides reach and recovery products and technologies to the upstream oil and gas services market primarily in the United States. It designs, manufactures, and sells specialized parts and products for directional drilling and measurement for use in the energy exploration and services sector of the Oil and Gas industry.

