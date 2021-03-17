Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) Short Interest Up 22.5% in February

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,960,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the February 11th total of 1,600,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $187,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.32, for a total transaction of $377,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETR. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Entergy during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Entergy in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Entergy during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Entergy during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 84.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Entergy from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Entergy from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Entergy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Entergy in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Entergy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.31.

ETR stock traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.94. 1,474,606 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,590,537. The company has a market capitalization of $19.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy has a twelve month low of $75.19 and a twelve month high of $113.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $92.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. Entergy had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 13.75%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Entergy will post 5.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. Entergy’s payout ratio is currently 70.37%.

About Entergy

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities.

