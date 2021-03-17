Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Entrée Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ERLFF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 127,200 shares, a decline of 18.5% from the February 11th total of 156,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 188,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Entrée Resources from $0.50 to $0.60 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Shares of Entrée Resources stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,715 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,426. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.49. Entrée Resources has a 12-month low of $0.16 and a 12-month high of $0.63. The firm has a market cap of $112.00 million, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.66.

EntrÃ©e Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration of mineral resource properties located in Mongolia, Peru, Australia, and Canada. Its principal property is the EntrÃ©e/Oyu Tolgoi joint venture property comprising Hugo North Extension copper-gold porphyry deposit and the Heruga copper-gold-molybdenum porphyry deposit located in Mongolia.

