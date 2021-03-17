Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Sold by Brant Point Investment Management LLC

Brant Point Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 165,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,005 shares during the quarter. Brant Point Investment Management LLC owned 0.10% of Envista worth $5,599,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NVST. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,737,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,916,000 after purchasing an additional 185,867 shares in the last quarter. Ariel Investments LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 7,078,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,746,000 after purchasing an additional 187,654 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,951,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,198,000 after purchasing an additional 126,907 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Envista by 1.4% during the third quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,380,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,419,000 after purchasing an additional 47,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Envista by 3.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,585,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,945,000 after purchasing an additional 96,842 shares in the last quarter.

In related news, insider Curt W. Bludworth sold 12,518 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.78, for a total value of $497,966.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,321,043.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NVST stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.65. The stock had a trading volume of 266 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,543,467. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. Envista Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.00 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.14. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. The firm had revenue of $732.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $668.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Envista from $28.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Envista from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Envista from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.86.

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

