EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Shares Sold by Godsey & Gibb Associates

Godsey & Gibb Associates decreased its holdings in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) by 4.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 158,244 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 7,965 shares during the quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates’ holdings in EOG Resources were worth $7,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rheos Capital Works Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 170,500 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $8,503,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in EOG Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 344,020 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $17,156,000 after purchasing an additional 24,142 shares during the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in EOG Resources by 89.8% in the 4th quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 114,637 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $5,717,000 after purchasing an additional 54,236 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $107,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new position in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $858,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on EOG. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of EOG Resources from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. EOG Resources has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.79.

Shares of EOG Resources stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $70.52. 41,404 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,974,297. The company has a market cap of $41.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.86 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.69. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.00 and a 52 week high of $77.14.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The energy exploration company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.33. EOG Resources had a negative net margin of 2.47% and a positive return on equity of 5.86%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.4125 per share. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 30.12%.

In other news, President Ezra Y. Yacob sold 3,273 shares of EOG Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.90, for a total transaction of $245,147.70. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 51,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,067. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 8,623 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $644,483.02. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 121,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,061,402.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 18,119 shares of company stock valued at $1,356,231. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

